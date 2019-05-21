It's snowing in Denver, just days before summer break

(CNN) It's...[checks calendar]...the 21st of May and there is snow on the ground in Denver.

We're not talking a light dusting, either: Monday's record-breaking spring storm dumped three inches of snow around the Denver airport, with other parts of the state getting as much as six inches of snow.

Look, it's practically a winter wonderland in the middle of spring:

Believe it or not, it's not unusual for it to snow in the Mile-High City this late in the season. Denver averages around one inch of snow during the month of May, and it has snowed during May in 52 of the last 70 years.

But, this MUCH snow is certainly not the norm. The Denver area has seen 3 inches of more of snow during May only 15 times in the last 70 years, or about once every four or five years.

