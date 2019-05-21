Trump to visit Ireland during D-Day trip to UK and Normandy

(CNN) President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in two weeks as part of his state visit to the United Kingdom and events in England and France marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the White House announced Tuesday.

An Irish government source with knowledge of the discussions told CNN that negotiations over the Ireland visit initially hit a snag when the White House insisted that Irish Prime Minister, or Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, come to Trump's golf course in Doonbeg, where the President will be staying, to host a meeting between the two leaders.

The source said the Irish government felt "that protocol dictates that any event they host for President Trump should be at a venue of their choosing and certainly not at an hotel owned by Trump." The source added, "It is a bit unseemly to demand that the Taoiseach host President Trump at his hotel."

The source said the Irish side had offered to host Trump for dinner at a nearby venue, the Dromoland Castle, which is where President George W. Bush met with then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern in 2004, and as a compromise, offered to have the Taoiseach come to Trump's Doonbeg property for a breakfast.

Both sides have now reached a compromise, and two sources familiar with the discussions say the leaders will meet at the airport in Shannon when the President arrives. Irish media report that the two will have their meeting at the airport's VIP section.

