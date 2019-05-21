Trump announces pick for next Air Force Secretary

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he intends to nominate Barbara Barrett, former Chairman of the Aerospace Corporation, as his next Air Force Secretary.

If confirmed, Barrett will replace Heather Wilson who resigned from the post in March with plans to return to academia.

"I am pleased to announce my nomination of Barbara Barrett of Arizona, and former Chairman of the Aerospace Corporation, to be the next Secretary of the Air Force. She will be an outstanding Secretary! #FlyFightWin," Trump tweeted.

In her March resignation letter to Trump, Wilson said she would leave government to become the next President of the University of Texas at El Paso in September pending a favorable final vote by the University of Texas Board of Regents. The university confirmed her appointment in April.

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside our Airmen over the past two years and I am proud of the progress that we have made restoring our nation's defense. We have improved the readiness of the force; we have cut years out of acquisition schedules and gotten better prices through competition; we have repealed hundreds of superfluous regulations; and we have strengthened our ability to deter and dominate in space," she said in her letter.

