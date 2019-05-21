Tennessee GOP House speaker to resign amid scandal over inappropriate messages

Washington (CNN) Tennessee's Republican House speaker announced Tuesday that he will resign from his role following reports he and his former chief of staff used racist and sexually explicit language in text messages.

"When I return to town on June 3, I will meet with Caucus leadership to determine the best date for me to resign as Speaker so that I can help facilitate a smooth transition," House Speaker Glen Casada said in a statement.

Emerging from the meeting, Casada said he was "disappointed" in the caucus' vote but appeared unwilling to step down.

"I will work the next few months to regain the confidence of my colleagues so we can continue to build on the historic conservative accomplishments of this legislative session," Casada said in a statement at the time.

In the wake of the vote, Republican Gov. Bill Lee said he was prepared to call a special session if Casada didn't resign.

The state's Republican Party chair called the circumstances surrounding Casada a "distraction" from the "great accomplishments" of the state legislature and Lee.