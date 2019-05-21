What's Robert Mueller afraid of?

(CNN) The news Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller's team isn't sure whether he should testify in front of Congress about his nearly two-year long investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election is a very big deal.

Here's why: There's no one in the country, other than Mueller (and maybe former White House counsel Don McGahn), who can shine a light on some of the trickiest questions involving Donald Trump raised by the probe -- most notably whether or not Trump committed acts of obstruction of justice.

And why is Mueller -- or at least his team -- worried about his potential testimony in front of a House committee on Capitol Hill? Because, politics. Writes CNN's team:

"The special counsel's team has expressed the notion that Mueller does not want to appear political after staying behind the scenes for two years and not speaking as he conducted his investigation into President Donald Trump."

HA HA HA. Dude, that whole "apolitical" ship sailed the second Mueller was named as special counsel by then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

