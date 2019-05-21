(CNN)Republican state Rep. Fred Keller will beat Democrat Marc Friedenberg to win Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District seat in a special election Tuesday night, CNN projects.
Keller, a five-term state lawmaker and lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, was largely expected to best Friedenberg, a lawyer and cybersecurity professor at Penn State. The heavily Republican district represents a wide swath of northern and central Pennsylvania.
Keller will serve through 2020, completing the term of former Republican Rep. Tom Marino. Marino, who had won 66% of the vote in November, officially stepped down in January to accept a private-sector job. President Donald Trump had nominated Marino, an early Trump supporter among congressional Republicans, to be his drug czar, but Marino withdrew after a joint CBS "60 Minutes" and Washington Post report revealed that he had taken nearly $100,000 in contributions from pharmaceutical lobbyists.
Trump publicly backed Keller, tweeting his endorsement several times this month.
"Pennsylvania - Don't forget to get out and VOTE TODAY for Republican Fred Keller for Congress," he tweeted Tuesday morning. "Fred is Strong on Crime, Second Amendment, Military, Vets, and Healthcare. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
Kentucky governor wins primary
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic State Attorney General Andy Beshear each beat opponents to win their parties' nominations for governor of Kentucky. The general election will be in November.
Bevin gained national attention last month when he accused teachers on strike of leaving their students vulnerable to sexual assault, for which he later apologized. A vocal vaccine critic, he also said earlier this year that he and wife had actively exposed their nine children to chickenpox instead of vaccinating them.
Beshear led Kentucky's lawsuit against Walgreens last year, accusing the pharmacy of playing a key role in the state's opioid crisis for filling "massive" and "suspicious" orders of opioids for over 10 years without halting the sales or reporting them to authorities.