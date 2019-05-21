(CNN) Republican state Rep. Fred Keller will beat Democrat Marc Friedenberg to win Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District seat in a special election Tuesday night, CNN projects.

Keller, a five-term state lawmaker and lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, was largely expected to best Friedenberg, a lawyer and cybersecurity professor at Penn State. The heavily Republican district represents a wide swath of northern and central Pennsylvania.

Trump publicly backed Keller, tweeting his endorsement several times this month.

"Pennsylvania - Don't forget to get out and VOTE TODAY for Republican Fred Keller for Congress," he tweeted Tuesday morning. "Fred is Strong on Crime, Second Amendment, Military, Vets, and Healthcare. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"