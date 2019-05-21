Judge orders public release of Michael Cohen search warrants

(CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller's search warrants in his investigation of Michael Cohen will be made public with redactions on Wednesday, a federal judge ordered Tuesday.

The five warrants in total encompass the searches the special counsel conducted between July and November 2017 of Cohen's emails and other content related to his email accounts, the order said.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell issued the order in response to a lawsuit by CNN and other media outlets seeking the release of the court records.

There will be some redactions to these documents when the Justice Department makes them public, similar to the redactions made to Cohen search warrants in New York federal court. The redactions will keep secret ongoing investigation details and the identities of people who haven't been charged.

Four of the five special counsel's office warrants were referenced in the previously unsealed Cohen documents in New York.

