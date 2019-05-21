Trump aide Johnny DeStefano expected to leave White House

(CNN) Johnny DeStefano, a top aide to President Donald Trump, is expected to leave the White House, three officials told CNN Tuesday. His last day is expected to be Friday.

DeStefano has a wide range of roles inside the West Wing, including overseeing the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Office of Presidential Personnel, and is one of the last remaining aides from the beginning of the Trump administration.

His departure has been long in the making and was widely expected.

A source says that DeStefano is in talks with e-cigarette maker Juul to take on an advisory role, but he will not serve as a lobbyist. The company hired Josh Raffel, who handled communications for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, last year.