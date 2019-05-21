The Democratic Party is being transformed. These House votes show how.

(CNN) The decisive House of Representatives vote last Friday barring discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity marked a milestone in shifting American attitudes toward gay rights. But it also represented a landmark in the evolution of the Democratic Party into an urbanized coalition centered on the voters and communities most comfortable with social and demographic change.

In last week's vote, not a single House Democrat opposed the "Equality Act," which would outlaw discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations for gay and transgender Americans. That extended a pattern of virtual unanimity among House Democrats this year on social issues, including gun control and immigration, that earlier divided the party between its members from metropolitan and rural districts.

That convergence among House Democrats has been almost completely overshadowed by the debate over whether to pursue impeachment against President Donald Trump, and the confrontations ignited by his efforts to block congressional oversight of his administration. But the repeated unanimous, or nearly unanimous, House votes this year for key items on the party's agenda underscore how its increasing dominance of urban and suburban seats, and its diminishing reliance on culturally conservative rural districts, is allowing Democrats to minimize the divisions that plagued their earlier House majorities, particularly on social issues.

"The generalization has been that when we have a hefty majority we have a lot of people from (swing) districts that make it hard to maintain our unity," said David Price, a longtime Democratic representative from North Carolina and former political scientist. "That's what has changed. We still have some challenges, and they may take a somewhat different form, but these traditional divisions just aren't what they used to be, not even close."

This unity is not without risk for Democrats: The convergence behind a uniformly liberal agenda on social issues could limit the party's ability to regain ground in small-town and rural areas that have steadily trended toward the GOP over the past decade, not only in congressional but also presidential elections. But it also means the party can now advance the agenda of its predominantly urban and suburban coalition on issues such as gay rights and women's rights, gun control and immigration far more smoothly than when Democrats from such non-urban areas consistently resisted bold action on those fronts.

