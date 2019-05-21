Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez team up for 'Game of Thrones' analysis

Washington (CNN) Count Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren among the viewers disappointed by Game of Thrones' series conclusion.

"I feel like we were getting so close to having this ending with just women running the world," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"Exactly," Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, interjected.

"And then the last two episodes, it's like, 'Oh, they're too emotional. The end.' It's like, ugh, this was written by men,'" Ocasio-Cortez continued. "We need to get some feminist analysis up in HBO."

The pair shared their thoughts on the series finale in a video Warren posted on Twitter, where she was joined by Ocasio-Cortez of New York.