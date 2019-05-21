737 Max lawsuit suggests parallels to 1990s crashes

Washington (CNN) A lawsuit filed by the former inspector general of the Department of Transportation accuses Boeing in a new lawsuit of repeatedly concealing design flaws in its aircraft and blaming pilots in the aftermath of crashes.

The suit, filed in federal court by former DOT inspector general Mary Schiavo on behalf of the estate of one of the victims in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, draws parallels between Boeing's responses in the aftermath of the 737 Max crashes in October and March and two crashes involving older 737 models in 1991 and 1994.

After both series of accidents, Boeing withheld information, rejected or resisted calls to ground the aircraft and emphasized pilots' faults over design issues, the lawsuit argues.

"Boeing deployed a common and continuous scheme after both series of crashes to conceal deadly faults in the aircraft that caused the planes, without pilot input or ability to overcome the aircraft, to dive into the ground killing all aboard," the lawsuit states.

Boeing spokesman Charles Bickers said the company won't comment on the lawsuit directly but that Boeing is cooperating fully with investigating authorities.

