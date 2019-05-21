A lawmaker asked Carson about foreclosure properties. He thought she was talking about Oreos.

(CNN) Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Tuesday appeared to think that a freshman Democrat was questioning him about Oreo cookies during his congressional testimony, when she was in fact asking him about foreclosure properties.

Rep. Katie Porter, a California Democrat, asked Carson about real estate owned properties -- or REOs, properties that fail to sell at foreclosure auctions -- during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

"I'd also like you to get back to me if you don't mind to explain the disparity in REO rates," Porter said to Carson. "Do you know what an REO is?"

Carson replied, "An Oreo?"

"No, not an Oreo," Porter said. "An R-E-O. REO."

