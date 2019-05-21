Federal judge slams Mississippi over new law banning abortions after six weeks

Jackson, Mississippi (CNN) A federal judge in Mississippi expressed deep skepticism on Tuesday about a state law that bans abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy, sending a signal that attempts across the country to pass near total bans on abortion might not easily withstand judicial scrutiny.

During a hearing, US District Judge Carlton Reeves expressed anger at times, especially over the fact that the law has no exception for rape or incest. He pointed out that six months ago he struck down a 15-week ban and the legislature responded with an even more restrictive law, suggesting the new law "smacks of defiance" to the court.

"You said we can't do 15 weeks so 'by God we will do six weeks,'" Reeves said at one point. He then rhetorically asked if the state legislature would call a special session and then pass a four-week or two-week ban.

Supporters of abortion rights say the law collides with Supreme Court precedent, violating a woman's right to seek an abortion prior to viability.

The hearing comes as emboldened Republican-led states across the country are attempting to push through restrictive laws with the hope of overturning or cutting back on the landmark 1973 opinion, Roe v. Wade. Similar six-week bans have been introduced in 15 states although none are currently in effect.

Read More