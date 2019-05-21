Breaking News
Niki Lauda tries out a swing out in February 1982, the year he announced his return to F1 with McLaren.
David Ashdown/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In pictures: Niki Lauda, three-time Formula One champion

Updated 6:26 AM ET, Tue May 21, 2019

Niki Lauda tries out a swing out in February 1982, the year he announced his return to F1 with McLaren.
David Ashdown/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda, who recovered from a near-fatal accident to become one of motor racing's greatest drivers, has died at 70.

The Austrian, who built a new career as an airline entrepreneur after leaving the track, died peacefully on Monday, his family said in a statement sent to CNN.

Lauda was hospitalized earlier this year with influenza and underwent a lung transplant last year.

"His unique successes as a sportsman and entrepreneur are and will stay in our memory," the Lauda family said. "His tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain a role model and standard for all of us. Away from the public, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. We will miss him.

Lauda won F1 titles with Ferrari and McLaren in 1975, 1977 and 1984, with two of the wins coming after the crash that almost cost him his life.

Lauda, Jackie Stewart, Francois Cevert, Ronnie Peterson, Jacky Ickx, Carlos Reutemann compete in the Grand Prix of Germany, Nurburgring, on August 5, 1973.
Bernard Cahier/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lauda celebrates his first Formula One Grand Prix victory for Ferrari in the 1974 Spanish Grand Prix, here with Hans-Joachim Stuck who finished fourth on April 28, 1974.
Paul-Henri Cahier/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lauda holds a bottle of water following the Italian Grand Prix on September 8, 1974.
Sergio del Grande\Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Lauda prepares to take part in the Italian Grand Prix, in Monza, Italy on September 8th,1974.
Sergio del Grande\Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Lauda crosses the finish line of the French Grand Prix in his Ferrari 312 T at the Circuit Paul Ricard on July 6, 1975.
AFP/Getty Images
Lauda, with scarred face, bandaged head and burn wounds during a news conference in Salzburg, Austria on September 8, 1976.
Hartmut Reeh/picture alliance via Getty Images
Lauda with Formula One racing car designer Mauro Forghieri, during Grand Prix Deutschland 1977 on July 31, 1977.
Hoch Zwei/Corbis Sport/Corbis via Getty Images
Lauda with his wife Marlene Knaus at the Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Park in Zandvoort, Netherlands, on September 1, 1977.
McCarthy/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lauda in his Ferrari at Brands Hatch on March 13, 1976.
Press Association via AP Images
Lauda at the Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Park in Zandvoort, Netherlands on September 1, 1977.
McCarthy/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lauda at the British Grand Prix at Brands Hatch, in West Kingsdown, England on July 16, 1978.
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lauda racies during the Grand Prix of Italy in Monza on September 10, 1978.
Bernard Cahier/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lauda, center, talks to members of the McLaren racing stable on the Le Castellet racing circuit on November 20, 1981.
Gerard Fouet
Lauda celebrates victory in the British Grand Prix at Brands Hatch in West Kingsdown, England, on July 18, 1982.
Press Association via AP Images
Lauda, left, and British racing driver James Hunt abandon a race after crashing into one other.
Hulton Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lauda drives a McLaren-TAG MP4/2 at Interlagos during the Grand Prix of Brazil, on March 25, 1984.
Paul-Henri Cahier/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lauda, right, sits with Ferrari race director Luca di Montezemolo.
Sven SimoN/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Lauda at his home near Salzburg, Austria, with his wife Marlene Knaus.
Sauer Jean-Claude/Paris Match Archive/Paris Match via Getty Images
Ferrari driver Jean Alesi of France talks Lauda during the first practice session of the 1994 Formula One Grand Prix of Europe in Jerez, Spain on October 14, 1994.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Lauda is pictured before finishing fourth at the Italian Grand Prix at the Monza circuit in Italy.
Allsport UK/Allsport/Getty Images
Lauda poses beside an airplane.
Giorgio Lotti\Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Lauda lifts the RAC Trophy and celebrates with second place finisher Didier Pironi after winning the Marlboro British Grand Prix on July 18, 1982 in Fawkham, England.
Adrian Murrell/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lauda races his Scuderia Ferrari during the British Grand Prix at the Brands Hatch circuit in England.
Allsport UK/Allsport/Getty Images
Lauda reads a newspaper on his private plane.
Giorgio Lotti/Archivio Giorgio Lotti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Lauda trails Stefan Johansson of Sweden during the Portuguese Grand Prix on October 21,1984 at the Autodromo do Estoril in Estoril, Portugal.
Mike Powell/Getty Images
Lauda poses with a model of a Boeing 767 in Bangkok on September 1, 1999. Lauda flew the 767, with 100 passengers aboard, to Bangkok on the first leg of a twelve-day voyage around the world.
Pornchai Kittiwongsakul/AFP/Getty Images
Lauda is pictured during the Grand Prix of San Marino, Imola, on April 14, 2002.
Paul-Henri Cahier/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Lauda waves from the cockpit of the first 'Legacy 190' executive jet during a delivering ceremony to Niki airlines, at Embraer's headquarters, in Sao Jose dos Campos, north of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 14, 2009.
Mauricio Lima/AFP/Getty Images
Lauda, center, talks with Donald MacKenzie of CVC Capital Partners, left, and F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, right, before the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2012 in Barcelona, Spain.
Paul Gilham/Getty Images
Lauda with David Beckham during FIA Formula One World Championship 2013, Grand Prix of Singapore.
Hoch Zwei/Corbis via Getty Images
Lauda talks with Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP before practice for the Malaysia Formula One Grand Prix at the Sepang Circuit on March 28, 2014 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Steve Etherington/Getty Images
Lauda, a non-executive chairman of Mercedes GP, poses with former driver Gerhard Berger after qualifying ahead of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 21, 2014 in Spielberg, Austria.
Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Jaguar Team Director Lauda looks on during the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix held at Suzuka in Suzuka, Japan.
Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Lauda, right, with German actor Daniel Bruehl received a Lifetime Achievement award at the Laureus World Sports 2016 Awards Ceremony in Berlin, Germany on April 18, 2016.
Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images
Lauda poses with his wife Birgit on the red carpet for the British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House in London on February 16, 2014.
Andrew Cowie/AFP/Getty Images
Lauda takes his cap off after the announcement of his Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2016 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Messe Berlin on April 18, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.
Tom Dulat/Getty Images