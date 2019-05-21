Vienna Beef recalls hot dogs that might contain metal fragments

(CNN) More than 2,000 pounds of Vienna Beef hot dogs have been recalled because they may contain metal fragments, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The recalled Chicago-style dogs -- all packaged in 10-pound cases of Skinless Beef Frankfurters with EST. 1 inside the USDA mark of inspection -- were shipped to food service locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, according to the federal agency.

A 10-pound case of Vienna Beef frankfurters.

"We picked it all up about a week and a half ago," Tom McGlade, vice president of marketing for the Chicago-based company, told CNN. He said that only a small number of restaurants buy the big 10-pound boxes and, since the company tracks case numbers, it was able to identify the restaurants where the hot dogs had been delivered.

The recall was limited to restaurants and had "nothing to do with grocery store product," McGlade said.

