Vermont attorney general files suit against Sackler family for deceptive marketing

(CNN) Vermont's attorney general is suing eight members of the Sackler family, alleging they personally oversaw Purdue Pharma's deceptive marketing of opioids.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan alleges the family members directed Purdue's strategy to minimize the health risks of opioids and encouraged sales representatives to promote higher dose products, which were more lucrative, dangerous and addictive, the AG noted in a press release.

"The Sackler defendants directed and condoned deceptive acts that led to the full-blown opioids crisis," Attorney General Donovan said. "Thousands of Vermonters' lives have been impacted -- and some ruined or lost -- as a result of this crisis."

The Sackler family called the lawsuit "baseless" and said it is a "misguided attempt to place blame where it does not belong for a complex public health crisis."

"We strongly deny these allegations, which are inconsistent with the factual record, and will vigorously defend against them," the family said in a statement.

