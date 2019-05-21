Vermont Attorney General files suit against Sackler family for deceptive marketing

(CNN) Vermont's attorney general is suing eight members of the Sackler family, alleging they personally oversaw Purdue Pharma's deceptive marketing of opioids.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan alleges the family members directed Purdue's strategy to minimize the health risks of opioids and encouraged sales representatives to promote higher dose products, which were more lucrative, dangerous and addictive, the AG noted in a press release.

"The Sackler defendants directed and condoned deceptive acts that led to the full-blown opioids crisis," Attorney General Donovan said. "Thousands of Vermonters' lives have been impacted -- and some ruined or lost -- as a result of this crisis."

CNN reached out to the Sackler family for comment.

In March, more than 600 cities, counties and Native American tribes from 28 states filed a federal lawsuit against eight members of the family, accusing them of creating the opioid crisis through ownership of the company that manufactures OxyContin.

