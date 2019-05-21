Judge rules that parents of deceased West Point cadet can use his sperm for surrogate birth

(CNN) West Point cadet Peter Zhu died at age 21 in February in a tragic skiing accident. His parents now can attempt to continue his legacy and their family lineage after a New York judge said they can use his frozen sperm to produce a child.

New York Supreme Court Judge John Colangelo issued his ruling last week, two months after he granted Yongmin and Monica Zhu's request to save the sperm.

"Peter's parents are the proper parties to make decisions regarding the disposition of Peter's genetic material," Colangelo wrote. "At this time, the Court will place no restrictions on the use to which Peter's parents may ultimately put their son's sperm, including its potential use for procreative purposes."

Another skier found Zhu unresponsive on a ski slope on the grounds of US Military Academy West Point in upstate New York on February 23, according to a school news release. He was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where doctors determined that Zhu's spinal cord was fractured, and he was declared medically brain dead three days later, court documents say.

Zhu's parents had petitioned a court in March in order to allow the hospital to proceed with a sperm retrieval procedure. Peter's sperm has been stored in a local sperm bank for the past couple of months while Colangelo made his decision on what could be done with it. He noted that given the shock of their son's death, they had no taken concrete steps to attempt conception with a surrogate mother.

