Elementary school students gave their 83-year-old custodian a retirement ceremony fit for a king

(CNN) Chants of "Mr. John! Mr. John!" drowned out Kool & the Gang's "Celebration" as 83-year-old school custodian John Lockett stepped into a corridor lined with adoring kids.

"It really was a surprise to me" John Lockett told CNN about the unexpected tribute. "Tears came rolling down my face. I didn't know if I'd be able to walk down the hall."

For the past six years, "Mr. John" Lockett has swept, mopped and quietly kept things in order at Sand Hill Elementary School in Carroll County, Georgia. He's worked for the county school system for 12 years total.

Now he's hanging up his broom. The school's grateful students honored him with a surprise celebration Friday, declaring it "Mr. John Day."

He's been a hard-working role model

