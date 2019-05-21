Henrikh Mkhitaryan absence from showpiece final shames UEFA - Arsenal and Chelsea should boycott the Europa League final

(CNN) Nine days before their season-defining Europa League final clash with rivals Chelsea in Baku, Arsenal's preparations suffered a not insignificant setback.

"We're very disappointed to announce that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be travelling with the squad for our #UELfinal against Chelsea," tweeted Arsenal.

On any other day this could be a fairly mundane update on a player cruelly struck down by injury right on the cusp of what would be one of the biggest games of his career.

[...] It's the kind of game that doesn't come along very often for us players and I must admit, it hurts me a lot to miss it.I will be cheering my teammates on! Let's bring it home @Arsenal 🏆💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #uel #final #arsenal #chelsea #AFC #COYG pic.twitter.com/gnDA6oyolw — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) May 21, 2019

But this is no case of misfortune or any sort of recklessness on behalf of the player in question. Rather a globally supported soccer giant has had to withdraw an international superstar from a major European showpiece final for no other reason than where he was born.

The Mkhitaryan case is a major embarrassment for UEFA and raises huge questions over it's decision to stage the game in Baku.

