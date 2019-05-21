Breaking News

Ciara is headed to Harvard

By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Updated 4:28 PM ET, Tue May 21, 2019

(CNN)She one, two stepped. She leveled up. Now, Ciara is heading to Harvard.

The singer was recently accepted into an executive education program at the Ivy League's business school, she said on Instagram.
"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God's grace, my music career took me on a path that I'm so thankful for," she said. "This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!"
Ciara also thanked Anita Elberse, the faculty chair for her program, the Business of Entertainment, Media