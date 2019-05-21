Ciara is headed to Harvard

(CNN)She one, two stepped. She leveled up. Now, Ciara is heading to Harvard.
The singer was recently accepted into an executive education program at the Ivy League's business school, she said on Instagram.
"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God's grace, my music career took me on a path that I'm so thankful for," she said. "This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement!"
Ciara also thanked Anita Elberse, the faculty chair for her program, the Business of Entertainment, Media