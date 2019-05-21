Breaking News

Three wills purportedly written by Aretha Franklin found in late singer's home

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 3:13 PM ET, Tue May 21, 2019

(CNN)The family of Aretha Franklin is headed to court over three wills purportedly handwritten by the late singer.

The so-called "holographic wills" were discovered earlier this month by Sabrina Owens, the personal representative of the Aretha Franklin Estate. They contained within them what the estate called "potential areas of protest."
Attorneys for Franklin's four sons were unable to resolve the issue and are therefore headed to court to determine if the wills are admissible to probate.
Two of Franklin's sons are opposing the admission of the wills. The documents are dated June 21, 2010; October 20, 2010 and March 31, 2014, according to a court filing regarding the matter.