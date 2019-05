(CNN) She's back.

Amy Schumer made an impressive (and surprise) return to comedy Monday night, performing for a packed crowd at The Comedy Cellar in New York City. Her performance comes just two weeks after she welcomed her first child, baby boy Gene Attell Fischer, with husband Chris Fischer, on May 5.

A fellow comic snapped a photo of Schumer, 37, holding a microphone next to the famed Comedy Cellar sign. She later posted it to Instagram with the caption, "I'm back!"