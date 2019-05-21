Why Memorial Day is the best time to buy a new mattress

Memorial Day is a time for honoring those that gave their lives while serving, and spending time with our family, friends and loved ones. While Monday is dedicated to solemnly reflecting on those who were lost, the days leading up to the holiday have become the unofficial mark of the summer season, with retailers responding with deals and discounts as families spend time together over the course of the long weekend. To help limit your time searching for sales so you can spend more time relaxing, CNN Underscored is rounding up the top markdowns to shop right now.

Memorial Day is almost here, but you don't have to wait until the weekend to start shopping all the amazing sales happening in its honor -- especially if you're in the market for a new mattress. Throughout the week leading up to the holiday, you can find unbeatable deals from some of the best and most beloved mattress companies and retailers like Nest Bedding, Purple, and Walmart. We're talking about scoring up to 70% off memory foam mattresses, free premium pillows included with purchase, and buy one, get one free blanket deals. We've rounded up six of the best mattress sales going on now, so you can score big and sleep well. Scroll down to shop them now.

Leesa is in the game of making mattresses and bedding accessories that help you get a great night sleep without breaking the bank. And their Memorial Day sale pushes this idea even further. For starters what good is a mattress without the pillows? Well, Leesa will give you 15% off a mattress and two free pillows, this way you'll be ready for a good nights sleep out of the box. We've previously raved about Leesa, and we're fans of their Hybrid Mattress ($1695; leesa.com) that combines inner coils with memory foam. This way it's as responsive as it is comfortable, plus the same approach is taken with the Hybrid Pillow ($125; leesa.com). It pairs cooling fibers with a gel layer for supreme comfort.

Nest Bedding is known for its affordable eco-friendly luxury mattresses and its organic and natural sheets and blankets. In honor of Memorial Day, the retailer is offering up to $200 off select mattresses from now through June 3. Plus, you can also score a free Easy Breather adjustable pillow, normally $99, with your mattress purchase.

Purple is changing the mattress game with its macromolecular science-backed technology. With 42,000 verified customer reviews and counting, Purple's Smart Comfort Grid mattresses are helping people sleep and feel better than ever. So if you're looking to give a new mattress a shot, now is the time. From now through June 3, you can score up to $100 off mattresses ($50 off Twin and Twin XL) plus a free set of sheets (up to $229 value) -- but wait, it gets even better. Purple is also offering 10% off all non-mattress purchases and a buy one, get one free offer on its super soft Purple Blankets.

Walmart's Memorial Day Savings Sale has begun, and it's definitely one you don't want to miss. From now through May 27, you can score big on everything from mattresses to box springs to bed frames and more. We're talking about discounts up to 50% on items like this Lucid 10-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress starting at just $150 or this GranRest 8-Inch Ventilated Convolution Memory Foam Mattress starting at just $104, plus tons more deals you won't want to pass up.

Wayfair is offering up to 70% off mattresses from now through May 28, and with deals this good, you can score brand new memory foam mattresses for as low as $86. Yes, you read that correctly, $86! You can even get this Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Firm Memory Foam Mattress with over 16,000 5-star customer rating for $193. So hurry and get shopping before these deals sell out.

Known for its contouring comfort, Nectar offers a 365-night risk-free sleep trial with all of its mattresses. In honor of Memorial Day the brand is offering $125 off the purchase of any mattress, plus two free premium pillows with purchase (a total of $275 in savings), which means you can score a king-size memory foam mattress for $899 and have it shipped directly to your front door for free.