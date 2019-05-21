(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
Flash flooding is devastating parts of Oklahoma after more than a dozen tornadoes touched down in the Midwest. See the live updates here.
US F-22 stealth jets intercepted Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
Protests aimed at stopping anti-abortion laws took place around the country, with more than 50 organizations participating. Here's where the debate stands.
Ex-White House counsel Don McGahn defied a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee. The hearing happened anyway.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Tehran won't negotiate with President Donald Trump unless the United States shows "respect" by honoring its commitments under the disputed Iran nuclear deal.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team is hesitant about him testifying before Congress, according to sources familiar with the matter. The team says he does not want to appear political after being behind the scenes for years.
Fox News host Pete Hegseth has privately encouraged Trump to pardon servicemen accused of war crimes, a person familiar with the conversations told CNN.
Alabama Public Television won't air an episode of the children's show "Arthur" that featured a same-sex marriage.
Trump is expected to tap former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli for a top role on immigration at the Department of Homeland Security, a senior administration official said.