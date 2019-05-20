Nearly two years since the Sutherland Springs church massacre, a new sanctuary marks an era of healing

(CNN) Sunday was the first time the bells of the First Baptist Church tolled in nearly two years.

In 2017, 26 people were gunned down in the small Sutherland Springs community church in what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the largest mass shooting in state history. The youngest victim was 17 months old.

Parishioners lost the safety of their place of worship that day. This week, they got it back.

The church opened the doors of its new worship building Sunday, which is three times the size of the old one, CNN affiliate KXAN reported. Next to the sanctuary is a memorial room, and above it, a bell restored from the old church.

"Proof of this building existing here after everything is proof that God's truth is the truth," Julie Workman, a survivor of the shooting, told CNN affiliate KSAT.

Read More