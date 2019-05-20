Cities in the South are bracing for tornadoes, flooding and hail as another round of storms arrives Monday

(CNN) The Central and Southern Plains -- which have already been battered by pounding thunderstorms, tornadoes and hail -- are taking cover before another round of dangerous weather.

A "potent spring storm system" is expected to bring more thunderstorms to the region Monday, the National Weather Service said.

"Large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and large tornadoes are possible," the weather service said.

The warning includes the states of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, which are still reeling from weekend tornadoes and storms.

Heavy showers, 'quarter-sized hail' and tornadoes

Read More