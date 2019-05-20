Florida judge blocks Robert Kraft-related spa surveillance video from trial

(CNN) In yet another blow to prosecutors, the judge presiding over the case against operators of the Florida day spa at the center of a prostitution sting that ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ruled that surveillance video could also not be used in that trial.

The ruling comes just days after a separate judge issued the same ruling pertaining to Kraft in his individual case.

During the hearing in Palm Beach County, Circuit Judge Joseph Marx said Jupiter police did not do enough to avoid violating the Fourth Amendment rights of the patrons who were not committing a crime at the Orchids of Asia.

The spa's owner, Hua Zhang, and manager Lei Wang have each been charged with 29 counts related to prostitution. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The suppression ruling covers all five days of the prostitution sting video, which allegedly includes the footage of the New England Patriots owner. Kraft, 77, and several defendants have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from the footage and other surveillance methods.

