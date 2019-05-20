New York might make it illegal to text while walking

New York City (CNN) Crossing the street here can be challenging any time, and you might be even less likely to notice that honking cab or zooming bicyclist if you're looking at your phone.

Now, it could become illegal to do so.

A bill in the New York State Senate seeks to ban pedestrians from using portable electronic devices while crossing the road. Fines would range from $25 to $250.

The statewide ban would include texting, checking emails, and browsing the internet, with exceptions for emergencies.

'It's OK to wait the 5 seconds'

Read More