Video shows New Jersey man being choked and punched in the face by police

(CNN) A New Jersey town's police department is under fire after video was released that appears to show officers choking a 19-year-old and punching him the face multiple times during a violent arrest.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation, Dover Mayor James P. Dodd told reporters Monday.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Dover, about 30 miles northwest of Newark, when Cyprian Luke and his friends were on their way to get a tattoo, according to CNN affiliate WABC-TV

"The Dover Police Department responded to a report that a fugitive wanted for aggravated assault was present in the town of Dover," Dodd said. "The Dover PD positively identified the suspect as Cyprian Luke. Mr. Luke resisted police efforts to take him into custody."

The video shows two officers on top of Luke; one appears to be choking the teenager with one hand and punching him repeatedly in the head with the other.

