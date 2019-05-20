A New Jersey town stepped up after a vandal urinated on a memorial for a boy who died from cancer

(CNN) In broad daylight in a New Jersey public park, a man urinated on a memorial to a little boy who died from cancer, according to video that surfaced Sunday on CNN affiliate KYW-TV.

But yesterday, two local coaches, Paul Burgan and Desmond Walker, stepped up to clean and "disinfect" the memorial. On Facebook, they posted photos as they scrubbed off the plaque next to a playground in Mays Landing, New Jersey, a town about 50 miles southeast of Philadelphia.

The stone memorial at the playground pays tribute to Christian Clopp, who passed away in 2012 when he was nine years old. The marker says Christian was "a child who made the world a better place through his courage, faith, smile, laughter and love of others."

Burgan and Walker are both in their early thirties and have been coaching youth football for more than a decade.

Walker told CNN he saw a video on social media yesterday around 4 p.m. that showed a young man urinating on the memorial at Underhill Park in Mays Landing, where he and Burgan often often hold their football practices.

