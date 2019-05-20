Breaking News

Pilot and passenger die after floatplane crashes in Alaska

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 11:55 PM ET, Mon May 20, 2019

(CNN)Two people are dead after a floatplane crashed in southeastern Alaska Monday afternoon.

The victims were a pilot and passenger on a Taquan Air Beaver floatplane, according to a statement from the Ketchikan Gateway Borough. A floatplane is an aircraft with pontoons or floats that allow it to land on water.
No one else was on the plane, the statement read. Local "good Samaritans and local emergency responders" were able to help with the wreckage before the Coast Guard arrived on scene.
The circumstances of the crash are not being released at this time, the borough said in a statement, and the names of the deceased will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
    Taquan Air directed all inquiries about this incident to the National Transportation Safety Board. CNN has reached out to the NTSB.
    Taquan Air also operated the Beaver floatplane that collided with another plane last week. A total of six people died in that crash, one on the Taquan plane and five on the other plane. That crash is under investigation by the NTSB.

    CNN's Chris Boyette contributed to this report.