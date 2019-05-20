A police officer was shot dead in Alabama and authorities are searching for the suspect

(CNN) A police officer responding to a domestic disturbance in Auburn, Alabama, late Sunday was shot dead, authorities said.

Police are aggressively searching for the suspect, identified as Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29.

He is described as 215 pounds, 6-feet, 4-inches, with brown hair and hazel eyes, Auburn University Campus Safety said on its Twitter page.

He is "considered armed and dangerous," AU Campus Safety said.

"Wilkes may be wearing camo clothing with body armor & helmet," the agency said on Twitter.

