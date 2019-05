(CNN) Maisie Williams wasn't out of work for very long.

Just hours after the long-awaited finale of "Game of Thrones" aired, one of its original stars was announced as the first celebrity judge on the upcoming British version of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Williams will appear in one episode of the flamboyant show, which is set to air on BBC Three later this year.

"What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade," the British star said in a statement.

