40 years ago, he built a recording studio in a VW bus. Today, he runs a $700 million music empire

In 1979, when Chuck Surack was 22, he created a makeshift recording studio in the back of a beat up Volkswagen bus and drove around Fort Wayne, Indiana, recording local bands, choirs and singers.

Surack, who had toured for five years playing the saxophone and keyboards after he graduated from high school, had outfitted the van with equipment he had gathered while on the road.

"I knew from my band experience that paying for studio space was very expensive," said Surack.

He equipped his mobile studio with a reel-to-reel tape recorder that could record from four microphones at a time. He'd then mix the audio into a final recording.

Microphones and collectibles line the shelves of Chuck Surack's office at Sweetwater Sound's 400,000 square-foot campus.

"I'd drive to local schools, churches and clubs, mic up the bands and choirs and sit in the bus with 200 feet of microphone cable and my headphones on and record them," he said. He'd convert the recordings into albums and cassettes for his clients at a discount to traditional recording studios.

