Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Brooks Koepka celebrates on the 18th green after making his putt to win the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Sunday, May 19 in Farmingdale, New York. Koepka, who has now won four major championships , is the first player since Tiger Woods (2006-2007) to successfully defend his title at the PGA. Hide Caption 1 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos John Velazquez falls off Bodexpress (9) at the start of the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 18. Bodexpress ran the rest of the race without his jockey but was officially listed as a Did Not Finish. War of Will won the race. Hide Caption 2 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Moruti Mthalane of South Africa is punched by Masayuki Kuroda of Japan during their IBF flyweight title boxing bout in Tokyo on Monday, May 13. Hide Caption 3 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Pigeons fly over Maria Sakkari during her semi final match against Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Masters tournament in Rome on Saturday, May 18. Hide Caption 4 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Bayern Munich player Arjen Robben pours beer on his coach Niko Kovac in celebration after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt to win the Bundesliga on Saturday, May 18 in Munich, Germany. Hide Caption 5 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, left, and Toronto Raptors guard Jordan Loyd, right, look on as Kawhi Leonard, center, waits for his last-second shot to drop through the hoop during Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semi-finals on Sunday, May 12 in Toronto. The shot bounced on the rim four times before finally falling through the bottom of the net to clinch the victory for Toronto. Hide Caption 6 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk, defended by Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes scores a goal during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden in Boston on Sunday, May 12. Hide Caption 7 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Rafael Nadal returns a ball against Novak Djokovic during their ATP Masters final match at the Foro Italico in Rome on Sunday, May 19. Nadal defeated Djokovic in three sets. Hide Caption 8 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Ben Rhodes sits in his truck during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, May 17. Hide Caption 9 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Tyler Gaffalione rides War of Will, right, to a first-place finish during the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 18. Hide Caption 10 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Kyle Kaiser crashes his car and goes airborne after hitting the wall along the third turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 17. Hide Caption 11 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Barcelona's Toni Duggan competes for a ball with Olympique Lyonnais' Griedge Mbock during the Women's Champions League final on Saturday, May 18 in Budapest, Hungary. Hide Caption 12 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks compete for a rebound during Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, May 17 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Hide Caption 13 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Chris Taylor and Sam Batten of Great Britain sail during a 49er class race on Tuesday, May 14 in Weymouth, England. Hide Caption 14 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Texas Rangers left fielder Shin-Soo Choo misses a fly ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday, May 14. Hide Caption 15 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Tiger Woods plays a shot from the left rough of the first hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black on May 17 in Farmingdale, New York. Woods, who won the Masters Tournament in April, missed the cut. Hide Caption 16 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Rukiye Yildirim of Turkey, right, dodges a kick by Great Britain's Maddison Moore during their quarter final match on day three of the World Taekwondo Championships at Manchester Arena on Friday, May 17. Hide Caption 17 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Ricardo Christie of New Zealand surfs during the first round of the Corona Bali Protected at Keramas on Monday, May 13 in Bali, Indonesia. Hide Caption 18 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Paul Dedewo of the United States falls at the finish line attempting to beat Machel Cedenio (left) of Trinidad and Tobago during the 4 x 400m relay of the IAAF World Relays on Sunday, May 12 in Yokohama, Japan. The United States was disqualified. Hide Caption 19 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos A dog pokes its head out of a fan's jacket during the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, May 19 in Farmingdale, New York. Hide Caption 20 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Jessica Fishlock of Olympique Lyonnais rides on the back of teammate Wendie Renard after defeating Barcelona 4-1 in the Women's Champions League final match in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday, May 18. Hide Caption 21 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Cyclists cross over the Bixby Creek Bridge during stage four of the 14th Amgen Tour of California on Wednesday, May 15 in Morro Bay, California. Hide Caption 22 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Minnesota Twins second baseman Jonathan Schoop breaks his bat during the fourth inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, May 18, in Seattle, Washington. Hide Caption 23 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Zenit St. Petersburg players toss head coach Sergei Semak in the air after defeating CSKA Moscow for the Russian Premier League on Sunday, May 12, in St. Petersburg, Russia. The newly-crowned champions battled back from a goal down to beat CSKA Moscow 3-1. Hide Caption 24 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Thousands of runners wave and dance before the start of the GutsMuths-Rennsteiglauf cross country run in Neuhaus am Rennweg, Germany on Saturday, May 18. More than 16,000 runners participated in the race. Hide Caption 25 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Marc-Edouard Vlasic of the San Jose Sharks crashes into the boards in front of Jaden Schwartz of the St. Louis Blues during Game 2 of the Western Conference Final of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in San Jose on Monday, May 13. Hide Caption 26 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shoots against Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Oracle Arena on Tuesday, May 14. Hide Caption 27 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos A diver competes during day three of the FINA/CNSG Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre on Sunday, May 19 in London England. Hide Caption 28 of 30

Photos: What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff dives for a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, May 14 in Philadelphia. Eickhoff was unable to catch the ball and Woodruff reached first base on the play. Hide Caption 29 of 30