Washington (CNN) Billionaire Steve Wynn left his casino empire and a top Republican National Committee spot last year, after allegations of sexual harassment and assault emerged.

But that has not stopped the Republican National Committee from accepting a large check from the mogul. Wynn donated $248,500 to the RNC last month, a person familiar with the donation confirmed. The contribution was first reported by Politico

Wynn resigned his post as the RNC's finance chairman last year, following allegations in The Wall Street Journal of sexual misconduct that spanned decades. Wynn, who has denied any wrongdoing, also resigned in February 2018 as chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts. He said the "avalanche" of bad publicity made it impossible for him to remain at the helm of the company.

"While we must take any allegations like these seriously, everyone is entitled to the presumption of innocence and due process," RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "Over the last year and a half, multiple investigations into the allegations against Steve Wynn have concluded."

The decision to take the money comes after top Republican officials criticized Democrats over past donations from Harvey Weinstein, the former film executive who has been charged in New York with rape and sexual assault. Weinstein has denied the charges.

