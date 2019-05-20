Michael Bennet links conservation with global warming in new climate plan

(CNN) Sen. Michael Bennet rolled out his presidential campaign's climate change plan on Monday, announcing a proposal to significantly increase the protection of public lands, a target of achieving 100% net-zero emissions by no later than 2050 and creating a $1 trillion "climate bank."

The plan thrusts the Colorado Democrat into an ongoing debate inside his party as a host of 2020 candidates attempt to focus on an issue that polls show is among voters' biggest concerns.

"This is a way of beginning to build a new coalition around climate," Bennet said of his plan on a call with reporters. "I think we have pursued a policy of one side of denial and the other side not being able to overcome the deniers. I think this is a plan that is attempting to do that."

Bennet's five-principle plan, if enacted, would commit the federal government to conserving 30% of America's land and oceans, creating a vehicle for consumers to purchase 100% clean, net-zero emissions electricity from their power company and launching a so-called "2030 Climate Challenge" that would spur states to compete for federal infrastructure.

The priciest portion of the plan would be Bennet's climate bank proposal, which would spend $1 trillion in federal money on infrastructure to combat climate change that, Bennet hopes, would spur $10 trillion in private investment.

