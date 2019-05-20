Report: Kobach demanded perks, top Cabinet post to become Trump's 'immigration czar'

Washington (CNN) Former Kansas GOP Secretary of State Kris Kobach gave the White House a list of demands for perks, status and authority if he were to accept the role of "immigration czar," The New York Times reported Monday.

Kobach's demands included a promise for Trump to nominate him to be head of the Department of Homeland Security by November of this year -- provided Kobach did not want to instead continue in the czar role -- as well as around-the-clock access to a government jet and generally being able to take weekends off at his home in Kansas.

The Times said three people described the demands to the paper and that some people in the Trump administration were surprised by the "presumptuousness" of Kobach's list.

According to the Times, Kobach also demanded to be the main television spokesman for the administration on immigration, a guarantee of deference from Cabinet secretaries on immigration and symbols of top White House status, including a staff of seven, being able to walk into the Oval Office at will and a commensurate title "at the highest pay level" for White House senior staff.

Kobach has been among the most prominent supporters of Trump's hardline approach to immigration and national security. Shortly after Trump's election, Kobach was photographed holding a document labeled his "strategic plan" for the first year of the Trump administration, and early on into Trump's presidency, Kobach was named the head of the since-defunct commission on voter fraud , which Trump formed after making repeatedly debunked claims about illegal voting.