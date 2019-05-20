Don't fool yourself: No Republicans will line up behind Justin Amash on impeachment

(CNN) Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash's weekend tweets suggesting that President Donald Trump had committed "impeachable conduct" drew lots of headlines. The reason? Because he was a lone voice in the wilderness. And it's very, very likely to stay that way.

The reason is simple: It's bad politics for Republicans to break with Trump. Even on an issue as serious as possible obstruction of justice of a probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Amash's break with Trump (and the President's allies) on impeachment isn't totally new ground for the fourth-term member of Congress, who holds a district that Trump won with 51% in 2016. In that presidential race, Amash, a self-proclaimed libertarian, endorsed Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and then Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Amash neither supported nor voted for Trump . (His issues with the President are focused on the expansion of executive power and the rising debt.)

"I view my job as being the representative for everyone in the district, regardless of political party," he told a local newspaper following the 2016 election . "I will take positions that sometimes the political establishment -- my own party -- won't like. I will take positions that sometimes the Trump administration won't like. And sometimes I will take positions that the Democrats won't like. My job is to be fair."

Which feels like the sort of thing we would all want our representatives to say, right? Except, in this moment in politics among Republicans, disloyalty to Trump is punished. And the jury, judge and, often, executioner of your political life is the President himself.

Read More