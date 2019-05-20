Democrats divided over impeachment as Pelosi backs go-slow approach

(CNN) House Democrats engaged in a series of lengthy debates Monday behind closed doors over whether to begin a formal impeachment inquiry to respond to President Donald Trump's rejection of their subpoenas, even as Speaker Nancy Pelosi made clear that she is pursuing a deliberative approach.

The tensions displayed behind closed doors underscore the growing divide within the caucus about how to proceed in the face of White House resistance to all its demands, as Pelosi and her top confidants argue that acting with too much haste would be a gift to their political foes while a faction of Democrats push them to take a tougher stand against what they call a lawless President.

The renewed divisions came as the administration has continued to rebuff congressional demands for documents and testimony, including from former White House counsel Don McGahn, who the White House has directed not to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

The House Democrats' debate took place behind closed doors in several meetings Monday evening -- in Pelosi's leadership office, in a larger meeting of the Democratic steering committee and in the House Judiciary Committee.

Several Democrats -- including Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who sit on the Judiciary Committee -- argued that the panel should begin an impeachment inquiry to hold the President accountable for the stonewalling. Others, including Pelosi, rejected that approach, saying the methodical approach has been successful so far.

