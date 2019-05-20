Donald Trump's 'typewriter' theory of Twitter

(CNN) It's often very hard to figure out whether President Donald Trump has a theory of the case -- any case, really -- or is simply winging it.

The first two years of his presidency strongly suggest the latter option to be true in almost all cases; Trump seems to begin each day with little memory or care for the day before. He just reacts to what he's seeing. It's that simple.

But in one important element of his presidency -- Twitter -- Trump appears to be operating somewhat strategically, as evidenced by his explanation about how he views the social networking service in an interview with Fox News Channel over the weekend:

"Twitter is really a typewriter for me. It's really not Twitter -- it's -- Twitter goes on television, or if they have breaking news, I'll tweet, I'll say 'Watch this -- boom.' I did the Golan Heights to Israel, and I put it out on Twitter. If I put out a news release nobody's even going to see it. Today's Huawei, I put it out on Twitter, people see. That's not to build Twitter. That's to say that as soon as it goes out, it goes on television, it goes on Facebook, it goes all over the place and it's instant -- it really is, to me it's a modern way to communicate."

Trump is decidedly inarticulate in how he explains his approach to Twitter, but if you take out all the verbal asides, self-interrupting and other oddness, what you are left with is this: Trump understands that tweeting something from his personal account is the most reliable way to ensure that it will get noticed and covered -- and quickly.

