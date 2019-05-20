Why Don McGahn needs to testify

Washington (CNN) On Monday afternoon, as expected, the White House blocked former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying on Capitol Hill about his time working for President Donald Trump -- and what he told special counsel Robert Mueller about it.

That development was lumped in with a series of other moves by the White House to keep administration officials (past and current) from appearing in front of the Democratic-controlled House and, more broadly to resist any attempt by the House to investigate Trump and his associates.

And the McGahn move is that -- but it's also more. Here's why.

McGahn was at the center of some of the most controversial and consequential moments of Trump's first two years as President -- most notably the alleged order Trump gave to McGahn to get rid of Mueller as special counsel in June 2017. McGahn told the special counsel that he had refused that order. He also told Mueller that Trump had later asked him to deny a New York Times report regarding the ordered firing, and that when McGahn refused to comply, the President interrogated him about his taking notes in their meetings.

Now, the really important part: Trump had repeatedly denied ANY of this happened .

Read More