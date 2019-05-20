Democrats say some GOP members 'twist' Iran intel

Washington (CNN) As the Trump administration prepares to brief lawmakers Tuesday on the threat posed by Iran, Democrats are charging that Republicans are misrepresenting intelligence to make the danger from Tehran seem more dire than it actually is.

"I'm listening to Republicans twist the Iran intel to make it sound like Iran is taking unprovoked, offensive measures against the US and our allies," Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted Monday. "Like it just came out of nowhere. I've read the intel too. And let me be clear - that's not what the intel says."

Murphy warned of the danger that both sides could misunderstand the other with potentially deadly results.

"No one should defend the actions Iran has taken - they've been out of control for years - but dumb wars start when each party mistakenly believes that the other party's defensive or reactive actions are actually offensive and proactive," Murphy tweeted.

Senate and House lawmakers have called on the administration to brief them on the extent of the threat after tensions between Washington and Iran sharply escalated in recent weeks and senior administration officials hinted at a willingness to take military steps to counter Iran. The US has sent a Navy carrier strike group and bomber task force into the Persian Gulf as officials have warned of Iranian plans to attack US personnel.

