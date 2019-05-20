CNN to host four more presidential town halls: Bennet, Moulton, Ryan and Swalwell

Washington (CNN) Four Democratic presidential contenders will face the public live on CNN in a series of town halls, CNN announced Monday.

Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet will be first up in an event moderated by CNN's Dana Bash at 10 p.m., ET, on Thursday, May 30. Then on Sunday, June 2, CNN's Victor Blackwell will moderate a town hall with Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, Poppy Harlow will moderate one with Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, and Jim Sciutto will moderate the final town hall of the set with California Rep. Eric Swalwell. The hour-long town halls will take place at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., ET, respectively.

Each of the town halls will be at the CNN Center in Atlanta, the network said.

The latest series of CNN's presidential town halls will follow the town hall event scheduled for Tuesday with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

CNN's town hall events have become regular stops for presidential aspirants in the 2020 cycle as the historically wide Democratic field has grown wider almost weekly and candidates continue to seek a way to break out of the pack and into the debates this summer.

