CNN to host four more presidential town halls: Bennet, Moulton, Ryan and Swalwell

Washington (CNN)Four Democratic presidential contenders will face the public live on CNN in a series of town halls, CNN announced Monday.
Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet will be first up in an event moderated by CNN's Dana Bash at 10 p.m., ET, on Thursday, May 30. Then on Sunday, June 2, CNN's Victor Blackwell will moderate a town hall with Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, Poppy Harlow will moderate one with Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, and Jim Sciutto will moderate the final town hall of the set with California Rep. Eric Swalwell. The hour-long town halls will take place at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., ET, respectively.
Each of the town halls will be at the CNN Center in Atlanta, the network said.
The latest series of CNN's presidential town halls will follow the town hall event scheduled for Tuesday with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.
CNN's town hall events have become regular stops for presidential aspirants in the 2020 cycle as the historically wide Democratic field has grown wider almost weekly and candidates continue to seek a way to break out of the pack and into the debates this summer.
Bennet announced earlier this month he would seek his party's presidential nomination after delaying the announcement in April due to a diagnosis of prostate cancer. Bennet said he had surgery after the diagnosis and received a clean bill of health.
Moulton, a 40-year-old Marine Corps veteran, announced his own campaign last month, and he has built up a profile in Congress with calls for a "new generation of leadership" -- calls he followed through with a failed effort to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the top leadership role.
Ryan announced last month he too would run for president, pitching his candidacy in part based on his background in Ohio. Ryan has broken with some of the field by warning about the popularity of "socialism," and, similarly to Moulton, grew his profile in Congress with an effort to oust Pelosi.
Both Moulton and Ryan ultimately voted for Pelosi to be leader after the 2018 elections brought the Democratic Party back into control of the House.
Swalwell also announced his presidential bid last month and has made gun control a focus of his campaign. A member of both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, Swalwell has had a front seat to the investigations of President Donald Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election.