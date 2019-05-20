Why China is not celebrating the unexpected Australian election result

Professor John Lee is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney. From 2016-2018, he served as senior national security adviser to the Australian Foreign Minister. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his own.

(CNN) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his conservative Liberal National coalition party defied more than three years of losing national polls to pull off what he described as a "miracle" during his victory speech over the weekend.

It was an election marked by fierce disagreement over domestic economic and social policies. Foreign policy was rarely mentioned. When it came up the Labor Party shut it down by agreeing with the ruling Coalition on most of what the latter said.

An exception was China.

Although there was no strong disagreement between the two major parties with respect to policies toward Australia's largest trading partner, there were differences in emphasis and tone. Beijing would have probably tried to revise Australian policy under a Labor government -- not through coercion but in a softly-softly manner. With Morrison's victory, that door is closed.

Consider the rough waters in bilateral relations between the two countries since late 2017.