(CNN) Environmental campaigners are raising the alarm after a sperm whale was found dead on an Italian beach with plastic in its stomach.

Greenpeace Italia said the carcass of the young animal -- estimated to be seven years old -- washed up on the beach at Cefalu, a popular tourist destination in Sicily, on Friday.

"Five sperm whales beached on Italian coasts in the last five months," Monti added.

Experts performed a necropsy on the whale on the beach on Sunday. Carmelo Isgro, who works at the University of Messina's natural history museum and was involved in the procedure, shared graphic videos and images on Facebook

The whale carcass washed ashore at the popular tourist resort of Cefalu in Sicily on Friday.

One video shows the moment scientists opened the whale's stomach and found it full of plastic bags.

"These are the squid the whale ate -- and this is all plastic," Isgro says in the video.

In another video, Isgro is seen putting the plastic he recovered from the whale's body in a recycling bin. "It's impressive. Unbelievable," he says in the video.

Isgro told CNN there were "several kilograms worth of plastic" inside the whale's stomach.

"The plastic probably created a block that didn't let the food in," he said. "That's very likely to be the cause of death. We have not found signs that could indicate another possible reason."

He added that the whale was a female and she was so young that "her teeth haven't come out yet."

"I'm still shocked because her belly was completely full, swollen with plastic," Isgro said.

Sperm whales usually live for 70-80 years, he said.

In April, a pregnant sperm whale was found in Sardinia with 22 kilograms (49 pounds) of plastic in its stomach . The dead animal, which was eight meters (26 feet) long, washed up on a beach in the tourist hotspot of Porto Cervo.

"The sea is sending us a cry of alarm, a desperate SOS. We must intervene immediately to save the wonderful creatures that inhabit it." Monti said.

Later this month, Greenpeace and another group, the Blue Dream Project, will launch a project to monitor plastic pollution levels at sea over three weeks, with a particular focus on the central Tyrrhenian Sea, off the west coast of Italy.