Breaking News

Eiffel Tower evacuated as man seen climbing the landmark

By Saskya Vandoorne, Antoine Crouin and Bianca Britton, CNN

Updated 11:00 AM ET, Mon May 20, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A picture taken on July 14, 2017 shows an aerial view of Paris with the Eiffel tower and the river Seine.
A picture taken on July 14, 2017 shows an aerial view of Paris with the Eiffel tower and the river Seine.

Paris (CNN)The Eiffel Tower in Paris is being evacuated after a man was seen climbing up the side of the structure on Monday afternoon, officials told CNN.

Visitors began tweeting pictures and videos of the individual climbing up the tower, which was built in 1887.
"The Eiffel Tower has been closed and is in the process of being evacuated because a person is scaling it," a spokeswoman for the landmark said.
Firefighters are at the scene and have established contact with the man climbing the tower, a spokesman for the fire brigade said.
    Irish tourist Claire Murphy, who is on vacation in Paris, told CNN that the lockdown began at 2:15 p.m. local time and that she was still stuck on the tower's top floor.
    People were stuck on the Eiffel Tower after a person scaled the landmark.
    People were stuck on the Eiffel Tower after a person scaled the landmark.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.