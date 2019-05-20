Breaking News

Eiffel Tower evacuated as man seen climbing the landmark

By Saskya Vandoorne, Antoine Crouin and Bianca Britton, CNN

Updated 11:12 AM ET, Mon May 20, 2019

The Eiffel Tower has been closed to visitors after a person scaled it on Monday.
Paris (CNN)The Eiffel Tower in Paris is being evacuated after a man was seen climbing up the side of the structure on Monday afternoon, officials told CNN.

Visitors began tweeting pictures and videos of the individual climbing up the tower, which is 324 meters (1,062 feet) tall.
Firefighters at the scene said they were in contact with the man.
"The Eiffel Tower has been closed and is in the process of being evacuated because a person is scaling it," a spokeswoman for the landmark said.
Firefighters are at the scene and have established contact with the man climbing the tower, a spokesman for the fire brigade said.
    Irish tourist Claire Murphy, who is on vacation in Paris, told CNN that the lockdown began at 2:15 p.m. local time and that she was still stuck on the tower's top floor.
    People were stuck on the Eiffel Tower after a person scaled the landmark.
    Almost seven million people visit the Eiffel Tower annually, which was completed in 1889.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.